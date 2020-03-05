My Hero Academia 4: the 1-B show will mix many famous titles

Share it:

The Cultural Festival is a great occasion for many Yuei students, but certainly not for those who take courses for heroes. Indeed, classes 1-A and 1-B to which Izuku Midoriya also belongs give their best during the Sports Festival. The new event of My Hero Academia therefore it should not obscure the other sections.

To do this, the protagonist's class chose to prepare a musical show with a rock band led by Jiro and where there will also be a corps de ballet with special effects, playing with the many and varied quirks available in the section. The rival section of the protagonists of My Hero Academia has chosen to make a show too, but quite different.

The boys of the 1-A are in fact aware of the theatrical and actor show that the colleagues of the 1-B will hold, entitled "Romeo and Juliet and the Prisoner of Azkaban: the Return of the King"Three important references stand out immediately: the one dedicated to Romeo and Juliet; the Prisoner of Azkaban by Harry Potter; the last part of The Lord of the Rings. A mix of important names from the world of literature and cinema that could infringe some copyrights in some situations, however the union of the three masterpieces will certainly create something unique for the 1-B class.

In the real world, however, the theatrical show of My Hero Academia must face the Coronavirus, while in the anime a crisis is approaching for Deku and his companions.