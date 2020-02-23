My Hero Academia 4 showcases the 1-A band, here are the reactions of the fans

Share it:

Episode 19 of My Hero Academia 4 showed two important events: the first is the preparation of the Gentle and La Brava plans, now ready to show off their attack on the U.A high school, while the second is the formation of the 1-A music band, led by Jiro and ready to show during the Culture Festival.

As you can see at the bottom of the article, the fans reacted in an extremely positive way to the introduction of the villain couple and to the fun scenes with Bakugo and Mineta as protagonists.

Gentle and La Brava represent a huge change of pace when compared with the previous villain Overhaul, and they quickly carved out a place in the hearts of fans because of their nice and at times a little naive way of doing. In the anime of My Hero Academia these are the first criminals not willing to attack peoplehow much to sabotage the system.

Other fans instead preferred to talk about the new 1-A band, led by the talented Jiro. In this regard, comments on the Bakugo's motivational speech and on the hilarious breaking of the fourth wall of Mineta.

And what do you think of it? What was your favorite scene? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the opportunity to take a look at the preview of the new episode of My Hero Academia 4.