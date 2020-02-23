Entertainment

My Hero Academia 4 showcases the 1-A band, here are the reactions of the fans

February 23, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Episode 19 of My Hero Academia 4 showed two important events: the first is the preparation of the Gentle and La Brava plans, now ready to show off their attack on the U.A high school, while the second is the formation of the 1-A music band, led by Jiro and ready to show during the Culture Festival.

As you can see at the bottom of the article, the fans reacted in an extremely positive way to the introduction of the villain couple and to the fun scenes with Bakugo and Mineta as protagonists.

Gentle and La Brava represent a huge change of pace when compared with the previous villain Overhaul, and they quickly carved out a place in the hearts of fans because of their nice and at times a little naive way of doing. In the anime of My Hero Academia these are the first criminals not willing to attack peoplehow much to sabotage the system.

READ:  Marvel's WandaVision advances its premiere to 2020

Other fans instead preferred to talk about the new 1-A band, led by the talented Jiro. In this regard, comments on the Bakugo's motivational speech and on the hilarious breaking of the fourth wall of Mineta.

And what do you think of it? What was your favorite scene? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the opportunity to take a look at the preview of the new episode of My Hero Academia 4.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.