My Hero Academia 4: it's time for new openings and endings, with lots of "surprises"

A week after episode 14 the time has come to pull the nose and dry the last tears in view of the new episode of My Hero Academia 4. The long path to becoming a hero, in fact, is still tortuous for our hero, already ready to face a new formidable opponent.

In the first leaks of the new episode, a few days ago, we made the first acquaintance of Mr. Gentle and La Brava, the two villains who will test our protagonists again in the next anime saga. The episode that will air on tonight VVVVID, therefore, will reveal some interesting surprises, starting with the new initial and final acronyms.

In fact, in the last few hours, the new opening and ending of the second cour, the same that you can listen to through the clip attached at the bottom of the news. Inside the closing song, there are also some photos that reveal interesting unpublished backstages of the characters, such as a photo of Himiko Toga with classmates and one depicting Hawks, the current Pro Hero n ° 2, trained to be a spy since childhood. Finally, the photograph below, definitely burnt, seems to be one of Touya.

And you, however, what do you think of these two new tracks, do you like them? Let us know with a comment below.