My Hero Academia 4: how exactly does the new Midoriya attack work?

February 24, 2020
Maria Rivera
During episode 19 of My Hero Academia 4, the fans were able to take a better look at Gentle and La Brava, the new criminal duo who in the next episodes will try to put a brake on the wheels at the Liceo U.A. Among other news, however, the episode also shone the spotlight on Midoriya, showing surprise yet another power up.

Deku comes from a difficult clash with Overhaul, won only thanks to the strength of One for All and the help of Eri. Without the girl it would have been impossible to beat the leader of Shie Hassaikai, and for this reason Midoriya has decided to return to work on his fighting style.

Mastering the power of the former peace symbol takes time and dedication, but apparently the protagonist has no intention of falling behind. In fact, in the second part of the episode, All Might once again returns to instruct the young Midoriya, asking him before using the Full Cowl, and then helping him to maximize its effectiveness.

Deku understands thanks to his mentor that using air pressure could help him develop ranged attacks, and therefore decides to go back to using his fingers in a similar way to what was done during the Sports Festival narrative arc.

Deku developed One for All through six phases: the first allowed him to use 100% in one part of the body (the fingers), the second allowed him to check a percentage in one part of the body, the third to control a percentage in the whole body (5%), in the fourth developed the shoot style, in the fifth it brought the limit from 5 to 8% and in the sixth it reached 20%. The next step is therefore to use the One for All at 8%, and to rise to 20 during the ranged attack. This is the union of the second and last phase and could lead Deku to finally expand its arsenal, so far too marked by hand-to-hand combat.

And what do you think of it? Are you enjoying this season of the anime? Let us know with a comment! In case you haven't done it yet, we remind you that you can take a look at the preview of episode 20 of My Hero Academia 4.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

