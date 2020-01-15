My Hero Academia 4: how does Deku use the infinite One for All?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The One for All quirk has always been destructive for Izuku Midoriya. Its first use in My Hero Academia It happened during the entry test to the Yuei, when to save Uraraka from the giant robot the hero jumped breaking his legs. The subsequent blow with the fist caused the bones of the arm to break.

Everything has changed in this however fourth season of My Hero Academia which allowed Deku to fully exploit its power without suffering collateral damage. During the clash with Overhaul, Midoriya must fund all her strength and manages to do it thanks to little Eri.

Eri's quirk is in fact capable of rewinding things back to their original state. For this reason, as Deku himself first notices and as Overhaul later reveals, he was not affected by any problems after having fully used the One for All to take a leap and save the girl.

Eri continues to support him unconsciously using his quirk which allows Deku to return to a state immediately prior to bone breakage caused by the effort of One for All at 100%. Midoriya therefore survives the clash of My Hero Academia with Overhaul, contrasting it without too many problems thanks to this disproportionate power.

Now, however, the protagonist will have to deal with the side effects of Eri's quirk which seems to be an integral part of the start of episode 14 of My Hero Academia season 4.