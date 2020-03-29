Entertainment

My Hero Academia 4 final episode coming soon: the animations will be spectacular

March 29, 2020
Maria Rivera
After six months of transmission it closes My Hero Academia season 4. Even this cycle of episodes is now preparing to greet us and give us an appointment for a possible My Hero Academia 5. Before throwing us behind this season, however, we will have to witness the events of the last episode, the 25th, scheduled for Saturday 4 April.

As usual, My Hero Academia 4×25 will be broadcast on VVVVID with subtitles in Italian and fans are no longer in the skin after seeing the first previews of the episode in question. Yes, because the videos disclosed so far really promise spectacular animations. The explosive trailer with Endeavor has in fact put on display a few scenes, but all with animation made excellently.

The same scenes were also presented in the preview that you find at the top of the news and here you can admire even better the work done by the staff of the study Bones for the occasion. Considering how important the battle that will take place in the episode, together with the fact that this will be the end of the season, requires an animation capable of rivaling and exceeding that of episode 13.

READ:  Fantastic Beasts 3 will be more like the original than the sequel

This will be the best episode of My Hero Academia season 4 and will be able to rival the best-made episodes of previous seasons the anime? The answer will come next Saturday, don't miss the episode titled "Its Beginning".

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

