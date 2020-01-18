My Hero Academia 4: fans are appreciating Deku's more mature design

Share it:

Last week's episode of My Hero Academia 4 left us open-minded, in a triumph of epic and emotions that gave the saga drips of the saga an aura of deep emotion. The protagonist of this perfect implementation, however, is certainly thanks to Studio Bones.

The Japanese company, in fact, has masterfully adapted one of the highest points of the homonymous manga by Kohei Horikoshi, managing to transpose the wonderful fight between Overhaul and Midoriya into the television series. In fact, the clash in question was marked by One For All used for the first time 100% by Deku thanks to the powers of Eri, which allowed the duo to definitively defeat the opponent.

In one of the first images leaked for episode 14 of My Hero Academia, the young protagonist and Kaminari are presented with a slightly different, more mature and severe design. The experience acquired during the last saga, in fact, allowed the two boys to move one step closer to the dream of becoming heroes, and Studio Bones he thought to underline this theme by focusing on a more intense aspect, typical of physical and mental growth.

The choice of the studio found an excellent response among the fans who appreciably appreciated the new one aspect of Midoriya, decidedly more mature if compared to the first installments of the opera. And you, instead, what do you think of this change in the character? The space dedicated to comments is at your complete disposal.