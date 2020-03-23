My Hero Academia 4: episode 23 reveals the fate of Gentle and La Brava

Share it:

Episode 23 of My Hero Academia 4 wrote the fine word on the narrative arc of the cultural festival, greeting for the last time also its two iconic villains: Gentle and La Brava. But what fate awaits the two clumsy criminals, now that they have been captured by the police? A post credit scene has revealed the arcane.

In the last minutes of the episode is shown the interrogation of La Brava, in which two agents ask her to cooperate with law enforcement and to use her hacker talent to do good. La Brava rejects the potential agreement, declaring its loyalty its love for the elegant criminal Gentle.

In another room, a police officer is conducting a second interrogation, explaining to Gentle that her plan to help La Brava has been discovered. The officer explains that "it's very easy to see when someone was brainwashed", but the villain continues undaunted to ask not to divide the guilt for the crimes in equal parts. The officer understands Gentle's kindness, and explains to him that"everyone can change, and those who say otherwise simply don't want to try or are too impatient to see the results".

The two villains are therefore imprisoned, but the crimes they have been guilty of should not force them too long behind bars.

