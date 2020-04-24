Entertainment

My Hero Academia 4: a fan made video replaces the protagonists with cats

April 24, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

My Hero Academia has found enormous success since its inception and continues to welcome new fans thanks to the excellent creation of the animated series. The fourth season, which staged the story of Shie Hassaikai, is no exception. A user has made an alternative version of the final confrontation of this saga.

The fourth season has now ended and fans can console themselves with a trailer for the fifth season of My Hero Academia.

However, there are those who are not satisfied, like the Twitter user Mekhi Moss, who shared on their profile a video that reproduces the decisive battle against Overhaul in which all the characters involved have feline features.

We leave you the complete video at the bottom.

The scene, animated in computer graphics, has been impeccably done and, despite the bizarre appearance of the characters, there is no lack of that epicness also present in the version of the Studio Bones.

READ:  All about 'Miracle in cell 7'

In addition, the audio effects and the soundtrack coincide with those of the original battle and will be easily recognizable by those who have already seen the clash.

This is not the first work of Mekhi Moss in this style but in the past he had already made a similar tribute to the protagonists of One-Punch Man.

What do you think of this fanmade work? And then, did you know about the My Hero Academia themed clothing line?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.