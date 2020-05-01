My Hero Academia 4: a behind the scenes of the Deku vs Gentle clash

Share it:

Deku has just ended a fourth season of My Hero Academia fraught with dangers. Over the course of the 25 episodes, the protagonist of the opera had to face a group of yakuza with Overhaul at the head and then almost ruined a moment of joy such as the Cultural Festival in because of the villain Gentle Criminal and his assistant La Brava.

In My Hero Academia season 4 we have seen some episodes dedicated to the narrative arc of Gentle Criminal, a character who wants a revenge against society. Midoriya will be forced to face it to prevent it from blocking the Cultural Festival. In the following clash there will be many action scenes created by the animators of study Bones.

One of these, Kojimo Fujimoto, shared on Twitter one of the scenes taken from this clash of My Hero Academia 4. In the video below posted on his Twitter page, Fujimoto presents a behind the scenes on the creation of the animations of this battle between Deku and Gentle. In particular, the portrayed frames are those present in the final part of the fight between the aspiring hero and the villain youtuber. Thanks to Deku's efforts, the Cultural Festival then managed to continue normally.

Don't miss our My Hero Academia season 4 review.