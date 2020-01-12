My Hero Academia 4 # 13: the ingenious plan of the League of Villain

Share it:

Just before the explosion of the final clash between Overhaul and Deku, the episode number thirteen of My Hero Academia brings us back to the parts of the heroines, also showing us the cunning plan with which Toga and Twice managed to escape from the hideout of the Eight Precepts.

The two, we remember, they crept into the Overhaul refuge on Shigaraki's behalf, making the deputy head of the Yakuza believe that they were allies, and then at the first good opportunity to act against the latter by opposing the defense action of his subordinates.

The most recent episode stages the plan that allowed the two to sneak away from the enemy hideout, basing a truly ingenious solution. Through Twice's explanation, we understand that the villain used his Quirk to generate a double of one of the League members, Mr. Compress, using his ability – which allows him to dig into the ground – to rise to the surface.

Then comes the turn of Toga. The girl takes the form of Deku and turns to the group led by Ryukyu, informing him of the clash between Overhaul and the rest of the heroes. Their ultimate goal was to create as much confusion as possible between the two factions, in order to grab Eri through the copy of Mr. Compress, thus limiting their involvement and therefore the risk of leaving their feathers.

As you will obviously know if you have seen the episode, their plan is not successful – with the copy of their partner dissolving between the blows of Chisaki and Deku – who will be able to take the girl into custody and organize a lethal offensive for his opponent.

Fans of My Hero Academia have compared the appearance of Midoriya – while using One For All at maximum power – to Dragon Ball's Super Saiyan Blue. The battle, however, is not over yet, as the preview of episode 14 anticipates.