My Hero Academia 302: Shoto’s heroism emerges in a touching scene from the past

Kohei Horikoshi has momentarily moved away from the aftermath of the devastating war that led to massive losses for both Heroes and Villains of My Hero Academia, to dwell on the past of the Todoroki family, showing the growth and changes of Toya and Shoto influenced by Endeavor’s exaggerated ambition in wanting to overcome All Might.

Although Shoto has not had the opportunity to show his skills in the fourth season of the anime, during which he finally acquired his provisional license as a Hero, supporting a completely unexpected test alongside Bakugo, in the fifth season he will certainly have a way to stand out. compared to many of his classmates, through the numerous clashes that will constitute the training between the students of classes 1-A and 1-B.

Faced with Toya’s harsh words, Rei was unable to react, much less stop him now mentally unstable firstborn, who at Shoto’s birth felt deeply abandoned by his father Endeavor, who returned home to harshly reprimand his wife. This scene, mainly due to Toya’s escape that will unleash her anger in a gigantic fire, causing terrible burns, is interrupted from the intervention of little Shoto, who lashes out at his father, angry enough to cry, as you can see in the image shared by @shotomallows, who has created a parallel with another scene, and more recent, scene of the last Todoroki.

We remind you that the details of Toya’s accident have been revealed, and we let you discover why the flames of Dabi are blue.