My Hero Academia 302: details on the incident involving Toya Todoroki revealed

My Hero Academia has finished the narrative of a terrible war and currently the survivors are facing the consequences. Particularly involved is the Todoroki family who have recently learned numerous truths about Toya, the son believed dead.

Currently the heroes are facing numerous problems related to the new perception that society has of them. The confusion is caused by some revelations made by Dabi which showed the darker side of the champions of justice and in particular of Endeavor. The true identity of the villain is in fact that of Toya Todoroki, son of the current hero number one.

Thanks to a flashback Chapter 302 of My Hero Academia showed the moment in which the young Todoroki became an antagonist by deepening the sad relationship with his father, who was finally broken following a training that charred the boy’s body. Although Toya was unable to use her power without it harm his health, he continued to train against the wishes of his parent and found that strong emotions allow him to generate more intense flames. It was precisely that fire that broke out accidentally and out of control to start a fire in which the young man was trapped and which subsequently provided him with an opportunity to escape.

Finally, I report a news from My Hero Academia regarding Dabi’s relationship with his mother.