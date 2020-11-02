My Hero Academia 290: theories and predictions on a chapter that promises to be fundamental

There is not a moment of respite in My Hero Academia. By now Kohei Horikoshi seems to want to bring all the parts in the game to exhaustion, given the long war of attrition that is being fought in the most recent chapters of the manga. My Hero Academia 289 took another fundamental step to the events.

At least temporarily concluded the clash between Ochako Uraraka and Himiko Toga, now is the time to see new combinations. On the finale of My Hero Academia 289 we saw Gigantomachia and the Union of Villain arrive on the main place, while Endeavor, Todoroki, Deku, Hado and Iida are shocked by the presence of the opponents.

My Hero Academia 290 will arrive on MangaPlus on Sunday 8 November at 17:00, but what will it score for the protagonists? The situation in fact becomes less and less rosy: the few victories obtained seem to be ephemeral given the situation that has arisen now. With Deku, Endeavor, Eraserhead and Bakugo practically out of action, few are able to deal with the dangerous new threats.

So who will face the new enemies? Certainly Dabi will find himself against Todoroki and maybe we’ll start learning more about this mysterious burned character, but the urgent arrival of some other hero on the battlefield seems to be crucial now. The numerical disadvantage is indeed too great at the moment e My Hero Academia 290 will have to show who can stand up to it to these evil forces.