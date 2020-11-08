My Hero Academia 290, incredible: Dabi surpasses the US elections in Twitter trends!

The last chapter of My Hero Academia has staged the great revelation of Dabi, finally confirming the identity and intentions of the antagonist after a wait of years. Chapter 290, published just now on MangaPlus, literally took off in US Twitter trends, even surpassing the presidential elections.

On our pages we had talked about Dabi’s true identity a few weeks ago, supporting the fan theory that the villain was actually Toya Todoroki, one of the sons of Endeavor. Today, Horikoshi has dissolved all doubts confirming the theory in question in an absolutely unpredictable way, showing a new side of the character, never so theatrical and impetuous.

In chapter 290, Dabi finally confronts his father and younger brother, revealing his true identity to the two heroes and the rest of the world. The antagonist thus takes his personal revenge by destroying the reputation of hero number one, broadcasting his confession live on all national TV channels. Also present in the audience is Rei Todoroki, Shoto’s mother, still traumatized by the wound inflicted on her son.

Chapter 291 of My Hero Academia will debut next Sunday at 17:00, again on MangaPlus. The new release promises to be action-packed, and could stage the last act of this spectacular story arc. Below you can check out the best fan reactions.