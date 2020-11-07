My Hero Academia 290: Dabi, Endeavor and the burning secrets that come to the surface

Who is Dabi? This is a question that has plagued readers for a long time. Appearing during the fourth story arc of My Hero Academia, she was a presence as constant as it was mysterious. His power is to unleash blue flames and everything that revolved around him has brought out various theories about him.

It is chapter 290 of My Hero Academia to reveal, or rather confirm, who is Dabi really. In the number entitled “Dabi Dance”, at Todoroki’s mother’s hospital a strange transmission is being staged where the villain is seen sitting, with his hands together. Meanwhile on the battlefield, Nejire Hado and Todoroki try to hit Shigaraki to avoid his escape, but Gigantomachia’s intervention stops all ambitions.

At that point, Dabi appears on the back of the villain as Gigantomachia brings his master to safety. Watching Endeavor and Shoto together, he decides to kick off his performance revealing to be Touya, eldest son of the current number one and long since disappeared. A revelation that shocks everyone, as Dabi continues to speak by revealing live the true nature of Endeavor, its origins and what it has done to its family.

On the ending of My Hero Academia 290, Dabi prepares to fight his family, deciding to take them with him to hell. The chapter caused fan reactions on Twitter to explode with only spoilers, confirming Dabi’s important past.