My Hero Academia 289 between fears and crazy declarations of love, what does Uraraka really feel?

Chapter 289 of My Hero Academia briefly put aside the clash between Deku and his nemesis to focus on two other characters, an antagonist and aspiring heroine Ochaco Uraraka. More than the clash, however, what amazed was a question posed by Uraraka’s opponent, who asked her what feelings does this have for Izuku Midoriya.

Let’s take a step back. In chapter 288 of My Hero Academia the clash between Uraraka and Himiko Toga has started, still in shock after Twice’s death. The girl took advantage of her Quirk to lure the heroine into an abandoned house, then trying to hurt her and asking her about her friend’s death and the role of the heroes.

During the battle, Toga reveals to Ochaco that he killed a person after assuming his form, thereby confirming that he discovered that her Quirk allows her to use the skills of the people she loves. Toga confesses her love for Uraraka, Tsuyu Asui and Izuku Midoriya, and after having stolen the All Might keychain given to her by Deku, he also reveals to her that he knows her secret.

According to Toga, Uraraka is in love with Deku as much as she is, and before fleeing she expresses her disappointment at not being able to speak more deeply about their feelings for the boy. Uraraka for his part does not respond openly to the villain, but merely attacks her to retrieve the pendant.

Unlike in the Woods Retreat Saga, Uraraka appears to have accepted her feelings for Deku, and who knows that once the clash with Shigaraki is over, the girl won’t find the courage to confess her love. In all cases a return to normality seems to be decidedly distant, especially considering that Gigantomachia and the other villains are now ready to wipe out the heroes once and for all.

What do you think of it? Let us know with a comment! In the meantime, we remind you that My Hero Academia will return with a new chapter on Sunday next at 17:00.