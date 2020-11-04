My Hero Academia 289 and Toga’s tears: what did the villain understand?

Among the many battles that are taking place in this narrative arc of My Hero Academia there was one practically revealed by Kohei Horikoshi from the summer training arc. That is the fight between Himiko Toga and Ochako Uraraka. The female protagonist of My Hero Academia found herself facing the high school student in a 1 VS 1.

After conclusion of chapter 288 of My Hero Academia dedicated to them, the mangaka refreshes the challenge and makes it continue in last Sunday’s publication. The two continue to fight in the abandoned house, making use of their skills: Uraraka gets busy with the moves learned in close combat and his new Zero Satellite technique, Toga instead highlights her assassin skills that always have her. distinguished.

Once you understand that Uraraka also likes Deku, Toga prepares to kill her with a smile but Tsuyu’s intervention saves her classmate. The support of the frog girl makes Himiko Toga escape, but he seems to have understood something, so much so that Uraraka realizes that while he was fleeing the girl was in tears.

Toga will certainly go to rejoin the Union of Villains, her companions who are waiting for her and who were the protagonists of the cliffhanger of My Hero Academia 289.