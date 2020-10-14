My Hero Academia 288 spoiler: the battle of ideals begins

The weekly releases of Weekly Shonen Jump are approaching and for this reason the first leaks relating to the most famous series in Japan begin to appear on the net. Among these there is of course My Hero Academia which this time will see his chapter number 288 published. Let’s see together what Kohei Horikoshi has prepared for this week.

Everyone was expecting a battle with Himiko Toga in chapter 288 of My Hero Academia, and the first spoilers seem not to disappoint. The title of the new issue will be “Help Takeo!” and will start with a mysterious, back-to-back character aboard a fighter jet. Passing from the air to the earth, the Jaku city is in chaos due to the arrival of Gigantomachy.

The heroes are working hard to evacuate everyone, and of course there are among them Ochako Uraraka and Tsuyu Asui. Meanwhile, on Gigantomachia’s back there is a meeting underway for the villains but when Toga learns that Uraraka is nearby, he prepares for combat. After getting a capsule from Mr. Compress, he heads into battle.

Meanwhile, Ochako is alarmed by an old woman who asks to help her Takeo. The girl from Yuei rushes up and down the alleys when the old lady reveals that she is none other than Himiko Toga transformed. In the abandoned house the two begin to fight and here begins their battle of ideals. My Hero Academia will be on hiatus next week.