My Hero Academia 287 shows Dabi’s plan, all set for the big reveal

The last chapters of My Hero Academia have been mainly focused on the figure of Tomura Shigaraki, for some time now the undisputed protagonist together with Izuku Midoriya. Dabi, however, remains at the heart of numerous fan theories, and the last chapter of the manga seems to anticipate what should be his great revelation.

Dabi is currently on Gigantomachy’s back along with the rest of the Union of Villains, moving towards the site of the clash between Shigaraki and the Pro Heroes. In the latest issue of the comic, Dabi declares: “Is Shigaraki fighting Endeavor? Well, we need to prepare then“, when asked for explanations by his companions, the villain simply replies that” they must prepare to destroy a society full of false heroes “.

Shigaraki is now on the edge, and will likely be saved by his comrades shortly before collapsing. In that moment Dabi could be left behind both to face the heroes, now exhausted or seriously injured, both to permanently close the accounts with Endeavor, with whom the villain seems to have some personal issues pending.

According to fans, it is extremely likely Dabi is actually Toya Todoroki, the eldest of the sons of hero number one. In an old chapter Natsuo Todoroki, the second of Endeavor’s three sons, declared that “Toya’s death was the fault of the father”, but at the moment the discussion has never been deepened. Also the Quirk of Dabi, Cremation, it would appear to be somehow related to that of Shoto’s family.

To strengthen this theory, chapter 271 of My Hero Academia also thought of it, in which Dabi showed for the first time the great limit of his Quirk. The chances of Endeavor’s eldest son surviving and holding a grudge against him are therefore very high, and the long-awaited revelation may soon take place.

What do you think of it? Do you agree with this theory? Please let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In the meantime, we take the opportunity to remind you that the next chapter of My Hero Academia, number 288, will be available on MangaPlus starting at 18:00 on October 16th.