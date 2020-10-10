My Hero Academia 287: Deku and the One for All do not give up on evil

The publication of My Hero Academia continues from week to week on Weekly Shonen Jump for several years now. It was in fact the distant 2014, when Naruto still had not ended, that we did the acquaintance with Deku and his enemy Tomura Shigaraki.

This fight between the two that began at the Yuei training ground has now come to a completely different level. In the last chapter we saw All for One sneak into One for All, but Nana Shimura had intervened to protect Deku. In My Hero Academia 287, entitled “error”, we see the outcome of these gestures.

All for One is amused by the appearance of Nana Shimura, which he considers a corpse, and begins to talk about the relationship with the quirks stolen from others and internalized in his own body. Having once again made up his mind to get his hands on the power given to his brother, Nana repels the attack by saving Deku. The black wave that envelops the vestiges of the quirk is also stopped by the first owner of the One for All.

Shigaraki watches her grandmother as she refuses to give her master any more power. Meanwhile, the first owner talks about how Deku is suitable for owning the quirk while the boy also snaps into his partially blocked form to repel Shigaraki. The two contenders return to the real world as Deku hopes the enemy has stopped once and for all.

From afar, watching Jaku, is the League of Villain. They are about to arrive and, while Dabi is excited about the situation, Himiko Toga wonders about the heroes by thinking about Deku and Uraraka, which is seen in the last vignette. My Hero Academia will be back in a week.