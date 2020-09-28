My Hero Academia 286: skyrocketing excitement for the next chapter, predictions and date

There have been a lot of battles in the last few chapters of My Hero Academia, but most of them have sold out. Now there are very few clashes missing at the end of a story arc that is bringing out the best of Kohei Horikoshi’s manga and skills.

Eventually we also came up with the face-to-face confrontation between Tomura Shigaraki and Izuku Midoriya. Protagonist and antagonist of My Hero Academia in comparison, in particular in the last two chapters the 1 VS 1 clash that fans have long dreamed of has come true. But with the latest events, something new may be unleashed.

In My Hero Academia 285 we saw Bakugo suffer the blow of All for One, which brought out that old power capable of stealing quirks. The attack pierces the body of the explosive boy who managed to save Deku in time. What will happen in My Hero Academia 286 after this gesture?

The chapter in release on MangaPlus on Sunday 4th October at 18:00 he will surely make us witness the aftermath of the attack. Deku will hardly be able to concentrate on the battle and will do everything to bring his friend to safety on the ground, while Shigaraki would however have free rein to regenerate and implement a new offensive.

The protagonist of My Hero Academia seems to be at the limit of his strength and, unless he pulls out a new quirk of the previous owners of the One for All, he will start to be in trouble in the battle after several minutes in which he was the master. In the area, only a possible new awakening of Eraserhead could rebalance the situation in favor of the protagonists. But it cannot be excluded that, after a chapter completely to the advantage of All for One, the apparition in the Gigantomachia area does not materialize, putting extra pressure on the heroes.

We will find out in a few days what is in store for the readers of My Hero Academia.