My Hero Academia 286 shows the new challenge of Tomura Shigaraki

Lately Tomura Shigaraki has managed to get his hands on a power that is beyond imagination. However the intervention of the heroes blocked its evolution, making it only 75% effective. A figure that is not allowing him to properly face the protagonists of My Hero Academia.

He was put in such difficulty by Deku first and then by Endeavor that All for One had to come out with his will on the end of chapter 285 of My Hero Academia. This led to Bakugo being wounded and Deku’s subsequent wrath once again rushing full force towards the enemy. While Shigaraki seems to give way, giving way to his master in My Hero Academia 286, a tug-of-war begins.

In fact, in the vestiges you can see the two personalities living in Shigaraki’s body collide. All for One wants to take total control of the student’s body to fight and definitively absorb the One for All, while Shigaraki is determined to give up the teacher and be the protagonist of this new crime story himself.

With Nana Shimura and, presumably, the former owners of the One for All returning to the scene, Shigaraki is in danger of losing dramatically after getting this far. Will he be able to win this tug of war or will he succumb at the hands of his master or that of the heroes? My Hero Academia 287 could give us some answers.