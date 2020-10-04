My Hero Academia 286: Deku’s ferocity is unparalleled, what’s happening to Shigaraki?

Chapter 286 of My Hero Academia landed a few hours ago on MangaPlus, and apparently the escaltion that began months ago seems to have finally reached its peak. If the penultimate chapter was mainly dedicated to Bakugo, the latter has instead returned to focus on the protagonist, Izuku Midoriya, now literally out of control.

The story picks up exactly where it left off last week, with Bakugo sacrificing himself to save Deku’s life. Shigaraki taunts the efforts of the aspiring hero, labeling his gesture as “yet another useless sacrifice in the name of a meaningless battle” and, soon after, Todoroki manages to intervene. saving certain death Bakugo ed Endeavor.

The focus then shifts to Gigantomachia, still in motion and now in the process of reaching its master. The colossus enters Saiko, Osaka prefecture, and it destroys everything that stands in front of it forcing the heroes to organize themselves to ensure the rapid evacuation of citizens.

Deku, intanto, completely loses control and blocks the second attack of the villain using the teeth. Now in a grip of anger, the protagonist ends up getting too close to Shigaraki, who takes advantage of the opportunity to steal One for All. The two then find themselves in a parallel dimension, where Deku is finally able to see All for One as he exercises his control over Shigaraki.

Midoriya, stuck on the ground and unable to move, he sees Nana Shimura appear at his side, ready to fight in her place together with the other owners of One for All.

What will happen now? Will Deku be able to retain his power? To answer these questions we will have to wait for the release of chapter 287, arriving next Sunday at 18:00 on MangaPlus.