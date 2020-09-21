My Hero Academia 285: what will the next upcoming chapter show us?

There seem to be no more limitations for the protagonist of My Hero Academia. Deku is unbridled after everything he has witnessed in the past chapters, which we have been able to read in recent weeks thanks to MangaPlus. The boy is trying to get everything he can out of his quirk, One for All.

It might not be enough to take down Tomura Shigaraki though, given the potential he has shown to have gained the enemy. The new owner of All for One, despite having his body almost in pieces, has for now managed to regenerate enough to keep fighting. In My Hero Academia 284 he suffered the fury of Deku and his sensational attack. But it may not continue like this for long.

In My Hero Academia 285, which will debut on MangaPlus on Sunday 27 September at 18:00 in English and Spanish, yes could see Shigaraki’s revenge. The villain has so far only taken the blows of Deku, but in the recent one-on-one he still has to make his move. Horikoshi could pack a chapter full of shots and action, a raw battle that highlights the qualities of both sides.

All this while waiting for Gigantomachia to arrive, which will also give its work cut out to the remaining heroes. You what do you expect from My Hero Academia 285?