My Hero Academia 284: the growth of Bakugo and the similarities with Endeavor

One of the fundamental themes seen in Horikoshi’s work, My Hero Academia , is the will of the protagonists to improve themselves, to be able to overcome their limits to be able to protect others, and if on the one hand we find figures like All Might and Midoriya, there are also Heroes who may have made mistakes: Endeavor and Bakugo.

In chapter 284, last published, a flashback led us to a particular training session for Deku, led by All Might, who also managed to exchange a few words with a very attentive Bakugo, and who is showing more and more that he has grown and changed in the course of the events that required his intervention and that of his companions.

Although they are among the most beloved characters of the series, we know that Bakugo and Endeavor can be considered the eternal seconds, and it was All Might himself who pointed out to the young Hero another point in common with Todoroki’s father. In the discussion that takes place between the two, one perceives how Bakugo is now seeking to redeem the sins of the past, especially in regards to his relationship with Deku, which looks very similar to what Endeavor is trying to do with his family.

“You’re really helping him with this training. It’s your way of making up for it, right? When I say that you and Endeavor are very similar, I’m talking about this change. He couldn’t figure out who he really was until I fell like this. “ These are the words used by All Might for to make the boy understand the importance he will have as a friend of Deku, and that they will be able to be stronger together, even if there is still a lot of work to be done.

What do you think of this parallelism between Endeavor and Bakugo? As usual please let us know with a comment below. Recall that in chapter 284 few but interesting information emerged on the fourth owner of the All For One, and we leave you to discover the details of Deku’s training to control the Quirk.