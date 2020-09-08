Entertainment

My Hero Academia 284 predictions and release date: will Deku be able to destroy evil?

September 8, 2020
Maria Rivera
Last week we told you about the first spoilers of My Hero Academia 283, which in their partiality already loaded the manga fandom a thousand. Deku was in the middle of a transformation and the official chapter released on Sunday confirmed the roar of the One for All.

Now we are here waiting for two weeks. After the end of the chapter it was in fact communicated that My Hero Academia 284 will not arrive before September 18th. It will take another 10 days before seeing Deku and his companions in the fight with Shigaraki. But in the meantime, let’s dive into some prediction on My Hero Academia 284.

After such an ending, Kohei Horikoshi can’t take attention away from clash between Deku and Shigaraki. The protagonist and antagonist are now face to face and there is no possibility of interruption at least for a while, given that Gigantomachia seems to be still far away. That’s why we expect the entire first portion of the chapter to focus on no holds barred fight between the two, with Deku appearing able to keep up with Shigaraki’s strength and speed while saving the others by making use of both the Black Whip and the Float.

The last pages could instead make us review the compromised situation at the mansion while the other boys of the 1-A near Jaku could spot Gigantomachia. What do you expect from My Hero Academia 284?

