My Hero Academia 284 is the mysterious fourth owner of the One for All

We are at final battle of the first macrosaga of My Hero Academia. There doesn’t seem to be room for many more fights now, so a lot of kinks are coming to a head. But Kohei Horikoshi has already made it clear that the series will not end here: numerous references to possible future events have been included.

In chapter 284 of My Hero Academia, Deku has decided to give everything against Tomura Shigaraki. The mid-air battle that also made him permanently unlock Nana Shimura’s Float quirk is under the watchful eye of the heroes and in particular of Bakugo, which drew us into a flashback dating back to a few months earlier.

In these past memories, as Deku trained hard to better learn how to fight in mid-air and use the Black Whip, Bakugo finds himself embroiled in a conversation with All Might. During these chatter, the explosive boy mentions a note in the diary that the former hero had delivered with all the peculiarities he knew about the One for All and the previous owners.

While information about Nana Shimura and others was known, Bakugo noted how the fourth owner had been first written and then deleted along with its quirk. The thing is really strange, also because the expression of All Might following Bakugo’s question has caused no little confusion. The hero seems to know something but doesn’t want to say it, probably for protect Deku from some difficult situation to deal with.

What will have been the original quirk of the fourth owner of the One for All? Maybe we’ll find out in My Hero Academia 285 or maybe just in future manga arcs.