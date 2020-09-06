My Hero Academia 283: the One for All roars, the final battle begins

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We have now been in the midst of a saga of My Hero Academia for 30 chapters where Horikoshi has confronted heroes and villains. Therefore, the clash with the Union of Villain and its leader, Tomura Shigaraki, could not miss, who has reached new heights of power. Things are not going well for the protagonists, but everything is about to change.

The first spoilers of My Hero Academia 283 had shocked the fans, who will be even more shocked when they actually read the chapter. Yaoyorozu and the others are witnessing the wave of destruction generated by Gigantomachy. The group of students was saved thanks to the intervention of the hero Majestic, who probably died shortly after at the hands of the gigantic monster.

As the destructive madness progresses, the Dr. Garaki rejoices in what’s happening and for the nearing end of a hero-saturated society. Shigaraki is ready to give the final blow to the protagonists of My Hero Academia when his body begins to give way, cracking. The villain does not realize that his physique has reached its limit and that the process of evolution has not been completed.

While Aizawa is still on the ground, Deku senses that the time is right. As Shigaraki regenerates from sudden injuries and activates his decay quirk, the young hero leaps into the air and envelops everyone present with the Black Whip, causing them to fly. At the same time Deku ottiene Float, the quirk of Nana Shimura.

Deku is ready to defeat Shigaraki, this time in a 1 on 1 battle. Protagonist and antagonist in comparison, how will this battle of My Hero Academia evolve? The manga will be on hiatus next week.