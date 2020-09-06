Entertainment

My Hero Academia 283: the One for All roars, the final battle begins

September 6, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

We have now been in the midst of a saga of My Hero Academia for 30 chapters where Horikoshi has confronted heroes and villains. Therefore, the clash with the Union of Villain and its leader, Tomura Shigaraki, could not miss, who has reached new heights of power. Things are not going well for the protagonists, but everything is about to change.

The first spoilers of My Hero Academia 283 had shocked the fans, who will be even more shocked when they actually read the chapter. Yaoyorozu and the others are witnessing the wave of destruction generated by Gigantomachy. The group of students was saved thanks to the intervention of the hero Majestic, who probably died shortly after at the hands of the gigantic monster.

As the destructive madness progresses, the Dr. Garaki rejoices in what’s happening and for the nearing end of a hero-saturated society. Shigaraki is ready to give the final blow to the protagonists of My Hero Academia when his body begins to give way, cracking. The villain does not realize that his physique has reached its limit and that the process of evolution has not been completed.

READ:  Rick and Morty, the new short Samurai & Shogun could totally rewrite history

While Aizawa is still on the ground, Deku senses that the time is right. As Shigaraki regenerates from sudden injuries and activates his decay quirk, the young hero leaps into the air and envelops everyone present with the Black Whip, causing them to fly. At the same time Deku ottiene Float, the quirk of Nana Shimura.

Deku is ready to defeat Shigaraki, this time in a 1 on 1 battle. Protagonist and antagonist in comparison, how will this battle of My Hero Academia evolve? The manga will be on hiatus next week.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.