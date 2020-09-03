My Hero Academia 283 spoilers and images: skyrocketing hype for the new Deku

Share it:

Deku’s reaction after Tomura Shigaraki’s latest attacks was not long in coming: the young hero returned to the field with more fury than before. These are really exciting chapters for fans of My Hero Academia.

The protagonist has been facing Shigaraki for a while, but the attack on Gran Torino and the damage to Aizawa seem to have completely lost his head to the protagonist who is now full of anger. This anger doesn’t stop in My Hero Academia 283 which showed itself in the first spoilers.

The chapter title is “75”. The My Hero Academia chapter opens with Yaoyorozu and the others who must surrender to the overwhelming power of Gigantomachia, with the monster running at full speed destroying city upon city. The villain union is all safe on his shoulders, while Dabi is standing and smiling.

We then return to observe the battlefield where Shigaraki is located. Todoroki apologizes for the delay and warns his father to start reducing his body’s overheating. Bakugo is shocked on the ground and sees Deku charge towards Shigaraki. The boy is full of anger and cries for what is happening and does not stop even after the warning of Rock Lock. As Shigaraki prepares to respond to the attack, his body begins to fall apart. The boy is horrified by what happened but immediately recovers by reattaching his arm.

This may be due to the experiment only being 75% successful. Meanwhile, Mirko can be seen alive but transported by someone, who pronounces “75”. It then returns to the Shigaraki scene, with the protagonist of My Hero Academia preparing to attack but rethinking all the failed experiments with the One for All. Knowing that he cannot use it to the fullest, he still prepares to attack while Shigaraki hits the ground. with its decay quirk.

Deku however awakens Nana Shimura’s floating power and, using the Black Whip, keeps all other companions in the air. Gran Torino is still alive and sees Deku flying, remembering all his moments when he floated in the air with Nana. On the ending of My Hero Academia, Deku prepares to attack Shigaraki by announcing that he will do everything possible to stop him.

My Hero Academia 284 unfortunately will not arrive next week since the manga will be on hiatus. The appointment is therefore postponed for two weeks.