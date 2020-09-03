Entertainment

My Hero Academia 283 spoilers and images: skyrocketing hype for the new Deku

September 3, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Deku’s reaction after Tomura Shigaraki’s latest attacks was not long in coming: the young hero returned to the field with more fury than before. These are really exciting chapters for fans of My Hero Academia.

The protagonist has been facing Shigaraki for a while, but the attack on Gran Torino and the damage to Aizawa seem to have completely lost his head to the protagonist who is now full of anger. This anger doesn’t stop in My Hero Academia 283 which showed itself in the first spoilers.

The chapter title is “75”. The My Hero Academia chapter opens with Yaoyorozu and the others who must surrender to the overwhelming power of Gigantomachia, with the monster running at full speed destroying city upon city. The villain union is all safe on his shoulders, while Dabi is standing and smiling.

We then return to observe the battlefield where Shigaraki is located. Todoroki apologizes for the delay and warns his father to start reducing his body’s overheating. Bakugo is shocked on the ground and sees Deku charge towards Shigaraki. The boy is full of anger and cries for what is happening and does not stop even after the warning of Rock Lock. As Shigaraki prepares to respond to the attack, his body begins to fall apart. The boy is horrified by what happened but immediately recovers by reattaching his arm.

READ:  Demon Slayer the Movie: Rengoku inflames with the new fanmade animation

This may be due to the experiment only being 75% successful. Meanwhile, Mirko can be seen alive but transported by someone, who pronounces “75”. It then returns to the Shigaraki scene, with the protagonist of My Hero Academia preparing to attack but rethinking all the failed experiments with the One for All. Knowing that he cannot use it to the fullest, he still prepares to attack while Shigaraki hits the ground. with its decay quirk.

Deku however awakens Nana Shimura’s floating power and, using the Black Whip, keeps all other companions in the air. Gran Torino is still alive and sees Deku flying, remembering all his moments when he floated in the air with Nana. On the ending of My Hero Academia, Deku prepares to attack Shigaraki by announcing that he will do everything possible to stop him.

My Hero Academia 284 unfortunately will not arrive next week since the manga will be on hiatus. The appointment is therefore postponed for two weeks.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.