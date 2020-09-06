My Hero Academia 283: Deku surprises everyone, fans in raptures after the big twist

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The latest chapter of My Hero Academia arrived a few hours ago on MangaPlus, and a few moments later the series ended up in US Twitter trends due to a resounding twist. Below you can take a look at the wonderful reactions of Western fans who, despite the anticipations, probably did not expect such a rich chapter.

Last May, speaking of the possible Quirks that would be unlocked by Izuku Midoriya, we had anticipated the imminent emergence of Nana Shimura’s ability, mentor of All Might and great friend of Gran Torino. In the last chapter the hero finally unlocked the power in question, called “Float”, which allowed him to save all the Pro Heroes alongside him from certain death.

Deku now owns three out of seven Quirks, or the One for All, used by the guy with the Full Cowl fighting style, Blackwhip, the power of Daigoro Banjo, and finally Float, the levitation of Nana Shimura. 73 chapters after obtaining the last Quirk therefore, Midoriya can finally count on a new power, which among other things perfectly contrasts the ability Degeneration di Shigaraki.

What do you think of it? Have you already recovered the chapter? Let us know yours with a comment! In case you missed it later, we remind you that Deku has also learned a new attack, shown in the fight of the last chapter.