My Hero Academia 283 Coming Soon: What Can You Expect From the New Wave of Destruction?

September 1, 2020
Maria Rivera
We had witnessed a reversal in the face in My Hero Academia. After some hardships, the heroes seemed to have knocked out one of the strongest members of the enemy team as well as his leader. However, all of this has been overturned with the bad guys still standing and working hard to carry out their plans of destruction.

Tomura Shigaraki is still standing and indeed he mortally wounded Gran Torino, then managed to respond to the attacks of Deku, Endeavor and Ryukyu and also wounded Aizawa with a bullet. The situation for the heroes has therefore worsened, but apparently the bottom has not yet been touched. Gigantomachy is coming at full speed towards its master and is razing city upon city. It therefore seems that the young heroes have failed.

My Hero Academia 283 will arrive on September 6 at 18:00, but what will happen in the next pages? The arrival of Gigantomachy in the vicinity of Jaku is now safe, and the only ones who can try to stop him are the guys from the Yuei who remained near the hospital. It is unlikely that they can stop the giant, but they can slow it down or hope that the serum created by Yaoyorozu will take effect. It should not be forgotten, however, that on the shoulders of the monster there is also the rest of the League of Villain that will inevitably be faced.

At this point, while Deku will take care of Shigaraki, it is almost certainly a Yuei VS League of Villain Round 2, after what was in the forests of the training camp. However, it is certain that in My Hero Academia 283 the heroes will once again be in dire straits.

