My Hero Academia 283 and Nana Shimura’s legacy for Deku

Fans are excited about My Hero Academia chapter 283 and how could you not be, after the content prepared by Kohei Horikoshi?

After discovering that Deku will learn new quirks in My Hero Academia, as revealed during the exam between 1-A and 1-B, it was only a matter of time before the protagonist got his hands on a power particularly useful for contemporary battle.

My Hero Academia 283 arrived on MangaPlus on Sunday 6 September at 18:00 and gave us a protagonist Deku for most of the chapter. After getting the Black Whip, it was only a matter of time before that obtained Nana Shimura’s Float. Tenko’s grandmother and former owner of One for All has therefore transmitted her spirit and her legacy to the protagonist of the manga and not to her grandson.

Taking advantage of Float, also joining him to the Black Whip, Deku manages to save the other boys from Shigaraki’s decay and, in mid-air, prepares to face him. A scene full of meaning given that the Float will be key to avoiding the effects of the enemy’s quirk. While not being able to touch it, Deku will have to take advantage of the new possibility of levitating in the air combined with the speed given by the strength of One for All. Shigaraki now faces a tough opponent who also possesses the power of his grandmother.