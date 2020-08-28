My Hero Academia 282: the spoilers have shocked the fans, here are the reactions

A few days ago we told what were our expectations on My Hero Academia 282. With a few days left until the release of the official chapter, the fans become more and more impatient, but as usual the first spoilers related to the events of number 282 have arrived. Attention to anticipations present in the next paragraph.
The spoilers of My Hero Academia 282 tell us what happened after Shigaraki chose Aizawa as a target. The professor is one of the most dangerous enemies for the villain as he is capable of nullifying almost all the abilities in his possession. With the bullet in hand, Tomura attempted to injure the Yuei professor and anyone who has read the spoilers knows that one of these anti-quirk contraptions hits the target.
Aizawa, however, does not remain still and cuts his leg to avoid receiving the anti-quirk effect all over his body. This sparked fans who took a look at the advances of My Hero Academia 282 Network. Many were happy to see Aizawa trending on Twitter, but stuck in response shocked to find out why it was. The professor’s gesture has therefore definitely hit and you can see some reactions below, now we just have to wait a few days to know all the contents of the next chapter of My Hero Academia.
