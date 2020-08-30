Entertainment

My Hero Academia 282: the desperate gesture of a hero and imminent destruction

August 30, 2020
Maria Rivera
My Hero Academia 282 spoilers have been around for several days already. After the latest events, fans are increasingly thirsty for information and to find out how this fight between heroes and villains will continue. With the release of the chapter on MangaPlus, let’s find out what’s in store for Deku and the others.

In My Hero Academia 282, Deku still has Shigaraki under control with the Black Whip. In the meantime, he prepares for an attack with the One for All at 100%, but this is blocked with his teeth by the villain. Meanwhile, Shigaraki, although almost completely tied up and blocked, manages to throw the bullet towards Aizawa, hitting him in the leg.

In a scene that hit fans of My Hero Academia, Aizawa thinks of Eri and then takes a knife to cut his leg and then stop the spread of the anti-quirk serum. Despite saving himself from this attack, the professor is still threatened when Shigaraki manages to free himself and rushes with all his might towards him. The villain’s fingers hit Eraserhead’s face but at the last second Todoroki’s ice, once on the spot, pushes Shigaraki away.

Taking advantage of this moment, Deku returns to the game using the Black Whip and One for All in combination to deliver a violent punch to the abdomen of the enemy, who nevertheless remains standing. Meanwhile, not far away, the other heroes of 1-A receive notification of the arrival of Gigantomachy. The monster is speeding towards Shigaraki and it could be up to this other group of young people to stop it definitively.

