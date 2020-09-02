My Hero Academia 282: Shigaraki faces a new opponent

Share it:

My Hero Academia is grappling with a relentless fight between villain and heroes. In two places in Japan, groups of protagonists and antagonists give each other a good reason to try to overwhelm the other faction. At the head of the group of villains there is a Tomura Shigaraki returned regenerated from the last events.

While in Shibuya My Hero Academia 28 is advertised with a great protagonist Shigaraki, those who read the manga weekly on Weekly Shonen Jump or on MangaPlus know that the villain is putting the protagonists to the test. As he faces Deku, the his temporary target is Aizawa which is blocking all his new abilities.

For this reason, in My Hero Academia 282 Shigaraki uses anti-quirk bullets as a weapon and with one of them manages to hit Aizawa. The professor, however, manages to counter the effects of the blow by cutting his leg, but in doing so he exposes himself to the attack of the villain. Shigaraki hits Aizawa’s face but, before he can get to hit his eyes, another hero intervenes.

Shoto Todoroki thus enters the battle against Shigaraki, with a wall of ice that saves the Yuei professor just in time. The boy will certainly be useful thanks to his potential and will be another disturbing element for Shigaraki who wants to get Midoriya’s One for All.