My Hero Academia 282: release date and predictions, other deaths on the way?

A war cannot end without casualties and given all the people involved in the current battle between heroes and villains it was practically impossible not to see deaths on one front and the other. In My Hero Academia, we weren’t used to this deadly atmosphere which instead has become more and more pressing with the last few chapters.

After witnessing the likely death of Gran Torino, the heroes are certainly not safe from other dire events. Tomura Shigaraki threw his bullet towards Aizawa and that could lead to new scenarios. What awaits us in My Hero Academia 282 which will debut on Sunday 30 August?

Horikoshi will hardly change scene so we will start directly from the effects of the bullet. His direction implies that Aizawa will be hit unless interventions by other heroes. Making some assumptions, or Aizawa will get hit and lose the quirk, leaving everyone at the mercy of Shigaraki; o Rock Lock will take care of receiving the hit, leaving practically everything the same as now; the last possibility is that Manual receives the bullet and, even if it is not Aizawa, the support of his quirk would fail and this it would leave some room for maneuver for Shigaraki.

So far Aizawa has often been referred to as one of the eligible heroes who will die during this battle, however with Gran Torino already dead now and All Might dying shortly to see another professor and teacher lose much of his long-term usefulness would not be a challenge. viable hypothesis. This is why it is likely that the bullet will miss.

Determined the outcome of that attack, Shigaraki will be able to resist again in this chapter of My Hero Academia coming soon. And a new overview on Gigantomachia and the rest of the League of Villain should not be excluded instead. What do you expect will happen in My Hero Academia 282?