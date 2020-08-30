My Hero Academia 281: the actions of Midoriya remember the clash between Goku and Freeza?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

While the complete spoilers of chapter 282 of My Hero Academia , fans were shocked by the events seen in the previous one. The narrative arc of the War for the Liberation of the Paranormal has in fact reached one of its most intense moments, also showing us a momentary evolution of the powers of Midoriya.

Although Eraserhead managed to contain the new powers shown by Tomura Shigaraki, the Villain proved once again to be a terrible and dangerous opponent, even in those conditions. In the throes of revenge, after making a monologue that destroyed the Hero Society, Shigaraki hit Gran Torino, causing his death.

The moment the Pro Hero fell to the ground, Izuku Midoriya, driven by anger, he literally lashed out at Shigaraki, showing an impressive increase in power in the use of One For All. reaction Goku had when Freeza killed Krillin in front of him, then leading to the famous transformation into Super Saiyan.

The relationship between Gran Torino and Midoriya is not comparable with that between the two students of Master Roshi of Dragon Ball, but we know that the former Hero was an important mentor for Deku. His death could therefore mark a definitive enhancement for the protagonist.

What do you think of this parallel with Dragon Ball? Would you have preferred a different scene to see a new Deku upgrade? Let us know with a comment below.

Recall that Tokoyami came to life in a brilliant cosplay, and that perhaps we will see a well-known Hero retire from the scene.