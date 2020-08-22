My Hero Academia 281: Shigaraki makes his first victim, the manga greets a great hero

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

My Hero Academia has so far killed few characters, although we have been waiting for the death of All Might for a long time. However the hero who has been the backbone of society is not taking part in this battle between hero and villain in which we have the Endeavor faction on one side and Shigaraki faction on the other.

Col chapter 281 of My Hero Academia but another death arrives. The story resumes with Shigaraki’s monologue, which thinks back to the words of his father who still brings hatred towards the heroes after the abandonment of his mother, Nana Shimura. Shigaraki grew up this way, observing how the champions of justice abandon everything to save society.

The new super villain avoids Endeavor’s attack and rushes towards him, but Gran Torino manages to stop him. Only temporarily though, as Shigaraki first grabs and destroys the old man’s leg and then slams him to the ground to punch him in the stomach which damages him heavily and probably kills him also. In this very short phase, Gran Torino thinks back to its past and to the moment when Tenko’s father was abandoned, when Shimura wept for this choice.

While Gran Torino abandons us, Deku gets angry and lashes out at Shigaraki who, however, avoids him. After getting rid of Ryukyu as well, the villain is again stopped by the protagonist. Using Black Whip, Midoriya completely blocks him and Endeavor rushes towards him to hit him with another attack. However on the ending of My Hero Academia 281 Shigaraki throws an anti-quirk bullet he had hidden towards Aizawa. What effect will the bullet have on the professor? Meanwhile, enjoy the cover of My Hero Academia 28.