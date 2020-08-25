My Hero Academia 281: how Shigaraki’s monologue destroyed the Hero Society

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Kohei Horikoshi never had any problems introducing the Villain’s My Hero Academia as characters with completely negative and toxic values ​​and ideologies. An example is certainly Shigaraki, who expressed, in the last chapter, his deep hatred for the Hero Society with words that contain truth and pain.

After being hit hard by Endeavor, in the first plates of chapter 281 we see Shigaraki stand up and utter this monologue: “You Heroes pretending to be the guardians of society. For generations you have pretended not to see the people you could not help, and you have swept away their pain, keeping it hidden. Everything you have created is corrupt. And that means your system is rotten from the inside, with worms coming out of all sides. And it will get worse, little by little, over time. “

Shigaraki then explained how the only thing he really cares about is destroying the system that disappointed him years ago. While the Villain’s actions have always been reprehensible and terrible, readers can now better understand the suffering and trauma Shigaraki experienced, and his subsequent decisions.

Recall that shortly after this significant speech, Shigaraki killed an important character, and we leave you to the beautiful cover of volume 28 of My Hero Academia.