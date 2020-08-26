My Hero Academia 281 and the cliffhanger: Shigaraki’s target is clear

Share it:

Tomura Shigaraki never stops. The enemy of My Hero Academia is focusing all the attention of the heroes on him and for this he must now get rid of those who make him more vulnerable. The chapter 281 of My Hero Academia shows us his move in this direction.

After killing Gran Torino with a punch, Shigaraki tries to rush towards Shota Aizawa. The Yuei professor has kept him in check for several chapters thanks to his ocular power. In fact, at the moment Shigaraki can only use his natural physical strength and the regeneration quirk given to him by Dr. Garaki. Once he gets rid of Eraserhead, however, he will again be able to use up his entire arsenal as he did when he woke up.

For this in My Hero Academia 281 let’s see how he tries to get the professor out of the way. However Ryukyu first and Deku then stop him. But Shigaraki shows he still has an ace up his sleeve, pulling out some anti-quirk bullets. The villain of My Hero Academia is aiming at Aizawa and if he hits the target it would mean being free from all constraints. At that point it would be difficult for anyone to knock him out, also considering the lethality of his powers such as the natural one of the Decay.

Will Shigaraki be able to hit Eraserhead? We’ll find out next week in My Hero Academia 282.