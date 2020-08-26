Entertainment

My Hero Academia 281 and the cliffhanger: Shigaraki’s target is clear

August 26, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Tomura Shigaraki never stops. The enemy of My Hero Academia is focusing all the attention of the heroes on him and for this he must now get rid of those who make him more vulnerable. The chapter 281 of My Hero Academia shows us his move in this direction.

After killing Gran Torino with a punch, Shigaraki tries to rush towards Shota Aizawa. The Yuei professor has kept him in check for several chapters thanks to his ocular power. In fact, at the moment Shigaraki can only use his natural physical strength and the regeneration quirk given to him by Dr. Garaki. Once he gets rid of Eraserhead, however, he will again be able to use up his entire arsenal as he did when he woke up.

For this in My Hero Academia 281 let’s see how he tries to get the professor out of the way. However Ryukyu first and Deku then stop him. But Shigaraki shows he still has an ace up his sleeve, pulling out some anti-quirk bullets. The villain of My Hero Academia is aiming at Aizawa and if he hits the target it would mean being free from all constraints. At that point it would be difficult for anyone to knock him out, also considering the lethality of his powers such as the natural one of the Decay.

READ:  Spy x Family in Italian: the first chapter is available for free on Planet Manga

Will Shigaraki be able to hit Eraserhead? We’ll find out next week in My Hero Academia 282.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.