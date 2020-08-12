My Hero Academia 280: what happened to Mina Ashido? The answer is in a flashback

Share it:

Chapter 280 of My Hero Academia unexpectedly put two students of 1-A at the center of attention, Eijiro Kirishima is Mina Ashido. With an interesting reference to the release number 144 of the manga, the chapter in question showed the great change of the two aspiring heroes, for better or for worse.

The previous chapter had ended with Gigantomachy now knocked out, blocked by Mount Lady and now ready to be definitively KO'd thanks to a ampoule of sleeping pill that Mina should have given him. In the first pages of chapter 280 the girl launches on the attack using Acidman, a super move that allows her to cover her body with acid and become unassailable. however, he ends up crashing shortly before completing his task.

The heroine has in fact a flashback that not everyone will remember, dating back to an old chapter centered on Kirishima. In the episode in question Mina managed to save two girls from the wrath of a hooded being, who later turns out to be Gigantomachia. The girl realizes that if she had been stronger, or if she had managed to warn a Pro Hero, the clash with the villains could have been avoided. Shocked by what happened the girl becomes paralyzed, and is saved at the last moment by Kirishima, who years before was unable to intervene.

In the current narrative arc the Pro Heroes are counting heavily on the help of the trainees, and in particular on those of 1-A and 1-B. The boys stay, However, only would-be heroes, and it is absolutely normal for such episodes to occur. To see what effect these events will have on heroin, we'll have to wait for the next chapter, out in just under two weeks.