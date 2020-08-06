Entertainment

My Hero Academia 280 spoilers and images: once again a chapter full of emotions

August 6, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
My Hero Academia 280 is upon us. The chapter will debut on Weekly Shonen Jump one day late, and therefore will be the same for the distribution on MangaPlus which will be postponed to Monday 10 August at 18:00. But the most hungry for news can already beware first spoilers on My Hero Academia 280 appeared on the net in the past few hours.

As had already been anticipated by the final of the last chapter, Mina Ashido will be the keystone of the clash with Gigantomachia. The purple Yuei student appears in fact as a color cover of My Hero Academia 280 as you can see in the tweet below. But for the next chapter other images have also been disclosed, as well as the first texts that reveal a story focused on Mina and Kirishima.

Dabi attacks students with flames and some, including Kaminari, are seriously injured. Mina, however, goes on using an acid armor that protects her from the flames. Gigantomachia receives Shigaraki's command again and, when he answers, Mina realizes that the monster in front of him is the same one who was about to attack her in middle school. Ashido prepares to throw the vial, but the monster closes his mouth and hurls away Mount Lady.

Gigantomachia is about to attack the girl, but Kirishima protects her and throws her away. When they thought everything was resolved, Kirishima pops out on the giant's arms and throws the anesthetic solution into his mouth. The scene then changes and takes us back to Jaku, where Endeavor seems to have subdued Shigaraki. My Hero Academia will be back in two weeks with chapter 281.

