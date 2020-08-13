Entertainment

My Hero Academia 280: Shigaraki seems to know the secret of Endeavor

August 13, 2020
Maria Rivera
Kohei Horikoshi is facing the anticipated war between heroes and villains, in an arc that could bring My Hero Academia to a conclusion as we know it now. We do not yet know if this saga will end with a victory of the heroes and the beginning of a new adventure or with the victory of the criminals, things are still in the balance.

Waiting for chapter 281 of My Hero Academia, let's analyze the events that occurred in the last chapter, the 280. On Weekly Shonen Jump the story was published with the conclusion – probably only temporary – of the clash with Gigantomachia. The young heroes of the Yuei have carried out their plan which should at least be able to slow down the union between the giant and his new master.

On the other side is a Tomura Shigaraki on his knees, probably defeated by Endeavor and other heroes around. The leader of the villains, however, has apparently stainless ideals, and he turns to the flamboyant hero in front of him by mentioning how the heroes hurt their families. If on the one hand the reading concerns what happened to the Shimura family, on the other you can also read a subtle reference to the family situation of Endeavor which is certainly not rosy. If this last aspect were deepened, it could also be revealed that Shigaraki knows Dabi's true identity, with the theories that have been around for some time now that he is Todoroki's firstborn.

Do you think Shigaraki will reveal this situation to us in the next chapter of My Hero Academia?

