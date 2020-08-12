My Hero Academia 280: Shigaraki is unstoppable, he prepares to counterattack

Share it:

The latest story arc of My Hero Academia showed an intense strategic confrontation between the Pro Heroes and the Union of Villains. The lead of the protagonists seemed insurmountable, were it not for All For One and Dr. Ujiko's terrible plan to make Shigaraki a real war machine.

Tomura Shigaraki he immediately confirmed himself as one of the main antagonists of the series created by Kohei Horikoshi, and although this transformation has made him extremely more powerful, the Heroes have managed to counter him.

In chapter 280, while the 2nd Class 1-A Hero team is attempting to fend off the devastating fury of Gigantomachy, called to defend and save his boss, we see Shigaraki engaged in a direct confrontation with Midoriya, Bakugo and Endeavor, who try in every way to weaken him.

In the final tables of the chapter, the leader of the Paranormal Liberation Front he is on the ground, apparently defeated, and in front of him we see the Pro Hero Endeavor saying: "Tomura Shigaraki is over. Recover all the energy you want! But without ideals, your useless destruction will not stop us!".

The Villain still manages to react to what the opponent said, and while prepares what appears to be a devastating attack, provokes Endeavor with these words: "You heroes hurt your families, just to help complete strangers! My father told me. You want ideals? I have them! I got them!". Could this move spell the death of one of the protagonists?

Recall that chapter 281 will focus on Shigaraki, and that probably to determine the conclusion of this arc will be the clash between Tomura and Midoriya.