My Hero Academia 280: forecast and release date of the next chapter

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The war between heroes and criminals in the world of My Hero Academia has entered a new phase. Filed the first forays of the protagonists now seems to be the turn of the bad guys to shine in the manga of Kohei Horikoshi and is doing it on both fronts. In short, My Hero Academia is celebrating the anniversary by making fans celebrate.

Now we have abandoned the front of Tomura Shigaraki to return to that of the villa, where Gigantomachia started the race to reach his master. In My Hero Academia 279, however, he found an obstacle in the Yuei chicks, with classes 1-A and 1-B who have joined forces against the giant, even if so far they have not had the expected effects.

We just have to wait My Hero Academia 280 to find out what effect Mina Ashido's attack will have. The chapter will debut on MangaPlus in English and Spanish officially on August 10th at 18:00, therefore on Monday and not on Sunday. What could Horikoshi prepare for the next weekly appointment?

The scenario will probably remain the same: most of the 280 chapter of My Hero Academia will have to end at least the ongoing action showing us if Ashido will be able to throw the liquid into Gigantomachia's mouth. If he does not succeed it is likely that we will return to the end of the chapter from Deku and his companions who will be notified of the mission failure.

It would be really difficult then for Endeavor and the other heroes present in Jaku to resist Nomu, Shigaraki and then the rest of the League of Villain alone. For this reason, the clash with the League of Villain is likely to continue in the forest and once again the students of the Yuei will shine. You what do you expect from My Hero Academia 280?