My Hero Academia 280: a reversal on both fronts, is victory guaranteed?

One of the most popular manga of the moment is My Hero Academia, written and drawn by Kohei Horikoshi. Judged by many as Naruto's heir, it seems that the mangaka has decided to transition into what is the most important arc of the comic. For a few weeks now, we have been witnessing chapters in Weekly Shonen Jump with an epochal battle.

With My Hero Academia 280, Horikoshi inserts an important step towards the solution of the hostilities between heroes and criminals. Mina Ashido goes on the attack avoiding Dabi's flames thanks to her Acidman, an acid armor that allows her to resist the heat. As he heads towards Gigantomachia's mouth to throw the vial of anesthetic, however, the monster remembers his master's words and gets rid of Mount Lady in an instant, knocking her out for good.

While trying to crush Ashido as well, who becomes paralyzed remembering her encounter with the terrifying giant years ago, is saved by Kirishima. The boy is saved thanks to his resistance and begins to climb on the body of the enemy but when he tries to throw his vial, Toga destroys it with a spear. Red Riot does not allow himself to be intimidated and shows that he also has the Ashido vial in his hands, thus ending the action of his partner and by throwing the fluid directly into the mouth of Gigantomachia.

On the Jaku front instead, Shigaraki is finally on his knees with Endeavor appearing to herald a victory. Has My Hero Academia 280 ended hostilities? The next chapter of the opera will arrive in two weeks.