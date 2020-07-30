My Hero Academia 279, spoiler, images and cover for the fight between students and villains

Share it:

The release date of My Hero Academia 279 is approaching. After a week's break due to the Weekly Shonen Jump stop, Kohei Horikoshi can field a new story that promises to be already intriguing, with cover and color pages to celebrate the expected sixth anniversary. Let's see the together spoiler for My Hero Academia 279.

The chapter obviously opens with the cover on Weekly Shonen Jump but also with a double color page that you can see in the tweet at the bottom of the news. Here the characters are all well dressed to better celebrate this important milestone. We then return to the fight with Gigantomachia, the fierce follower of Shigaraki who is heading at full speed by his master.

Yaoyorozu has been tasked with devising a plan to stop it and the title of the My Hero Academia chapter speaks volumes about the situation: "The League of Villain against Yuei Students"We will then witness a battle between students and villains, with Sero wondering what is going on while Setsuna Tokage is using his power to observe the advance of Gigantomachia and simultaneously give information to Juzo Honenuki. Someone can see the presence of blue flames on Gigantomachia's back, warning that the rest of the League of Villain is also there.

Yaoyorozu has prepared an anesthetic to give away by mouth to Gigantomachia while Mineta is using ropes and her quirk to prepare a trap for the giant. Meanwhile, Mount Lady is still trying to stop the monster's legs and warn the aspiring heroes of the arrival. Gigantomachy falls into Mineta's trap and falls to the ground, Toga and Compress are shocked. Jirou warns everyone to get into position. Ibara Shiozaki uses brambles to tie Gigantomachia's neck, while Sato and the other stronger students are holding the giant's head down.

Shoji and Ojiro prepare to attack while Dabi unleashes its flames on Jiro which however does not appear to be injured; Aoyama prepares to unleash his laser and Kaminari throws his discs into the League of Villain, but is attacked by Compress's power. In the meantime, however, Gigantomachia does not fall asleep for the anesthetic and rather uses an attack to wipe out those close to it. While the giant tries to dig a way underground, Mt Lady intervenes and keeps his head in the air. At the end, while some heroes are preparing to face the League of Villain and Skeptic, Ashido is ready to throw a capsule in the mouth of Gigantomachia.

My Hero Academia will return next week with a color page.