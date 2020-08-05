Entertainment

My Hero Academia 279: Mina Ashido could be the key to victory

August 5, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The battle with the villains has been going on for several months now. Kohei Horikoshi is creating a quite long arch in My Hero Academia that will upset the world in the future, with the annihilation of one faction or another. And much of the heroes' victory passes through the action of the Yuei students, who are also at the center of the battle.

To stop Gigantomachia and the League of Villain, everyone's effort is needed, even the young Yuei students who are not yet real heroes. And Midnight has placed much of the weight of Japanese society on their shoulders, ordering to Yaoyorozu to try to stop the giant enemy. The girl put the ideas in order and generated a liquid capable of putting the monster to sleep, but which must be introduced into her body orally.

After seeing many of his allies routed, it appears to have arrived Mina Ashido's turn. She too has one of the vials that could put Gigantomachia to sleep and in the last pages of My Hero Academia 279 she is the undisputed protagonist. As he wraps himself in his acid, which he may have manipulated specifically to create a shield capable of repelling some attacks and increasing his speed, he heads towards his target.

READ:  Without shyness! Suzy Cortez exposes her voluptuous ass in the streets of Mexico

We will only know in My Hero Academia 280 what will happen. Will Mina Ashido win?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.