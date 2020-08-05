My Hero Academia 279: Mina Ashido could be the key to victory

Share it:

The battle with the villains has been going on for several months now. Kohei Horikoshi is creating a quite long arch in My Hero Academia that will upset the world in the future, with the annihilation of one faction or another. And much of the heroes' victory passes through the action of the Yuei students, who are also at the center of the battle.

To stop Gigantomachia and the League of Villain, everyone's effort is needed, even the young Yuei students who are not yet real heroes. And Midnight has placed much of the weight of Japanese society on their shoulders, ordering to Yaoyorozu to try to stop the giant enemy. The girl put the ideas in order and generated a liquid capable of putting the monster to sleep, but which must be introduced into her body orally.

After seeing many of his allies routed, it appears to have arrived Mina Ashido's turn. She too has one of the vials that could put Gigantomachia to sleep and in the last pages of My Hero Academia 279 she is the undisputed protagonist. As he wraps himself in his acid, which he may have manipulated specifically to create a shield capable of repelling some attacks and increasing his speed, he heads towards his target.

We will only know in My Hero Academia 280 what will happen. Will Mina Ashido win?