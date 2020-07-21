My Hero Academia 279: expectations for the war and release date from the next chapter

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Kohei Horikoshi is focusing on all fronts of the My Hero Academia war. On one side the union of heroes, on the other the most heinous criminals in the country. How will the good guys score a winning blow in this tough fight considering the latest events?

In chapter 278 of My Hero Academia we saw no longer Jaku but the heroes' intervention at the mansion of the liberation front. By now Gigantomachia is unleashed and seems unstoppable, with many heroes who have given way. Now it's up to the students to put their quirks and experiences into practice My Hero Academia 279 finally we will see the supporting actors get busy.

At the forefront there is Momo Yaoyorozu that did not show off from exams against class 1-B. The heroine will be the captain of a group of students who must stop Gigantomachia in some way but for now the girl's plan seems to have only one way forward, that is, the use of Honenuki's power. We will therefore see in the next chapter the activation of the quirk which will make the ground on which Gigantomachia will pass a real swamp.

However the members of the League of Villain are also on the shoulders of the giant. If Gigantomachia also stops for the Mudman quirk, a clash with the students present there would certainly not have a chance of victory. The situation therefore seems desperate and there will hardly be any external intervention. For this reason it is also unlikely that the boys will be able to stop Gigantomachia from its unstoppable advance.

What about Jaku? That front is covered by the battle against the nomu and against Shigaraki. Possible that Horikoshi decides to postpone once again the story of that area to the next chapter, devoting some more time to the other students of section 1-A.

My Hero Academia 279 will be published on August 2nd at 18:00 on MangaPlus by virtue of a break from Weekly Shonen Jump.